Mesquite has a new historic landmark at 701 East Kearney Street.
The Lawrence Farmstead, more commonly known as Opal Lawrence Historical Park, was dedicated a local historical landmark last week in a unanimous vote during an April 7 City Council meeting. The farmstead is the only Mesquite historical park that is listed in the national registry of historic places. It is also listed as a Texas Historic Landmark and was named as a centennial farm by the Texas Department of Agriculture.
According to Mayor Daniel Aleman, six neighboring properties supported the decision for the park’s dedication as a landmark.
Mesquite resident Tom Palmer spoke at the meeting in support of dedicating the site as a landmark, saying that it will protect the park and its surrounding neighborhood, enhancing nearby property values.
The Lawrence Farmstead was constructed by Stephen Decatur Lawrence from 1874 through 1900. It utilizes prairie vernacular styling and is almost exactly in the same condition as when it was originally built. Few modifications have been made to the building over the years, a presentation from Armstrong said. The park also features outbuildings including a smokehouse, a brick-laid root cellar, a wash house, the park’s signature livestock barn, a mule barn and assorted chicken coops.
The Lawrence family occupied the house from its initial construction through 1995 when Opal Lawrence left the city two acres of the farmstead to the city in her final will and testament. Later, the city purchased the remaining 11 acres to include the outbuildings and barn in its historical park, Armstrong’s presentation said. Today, several events and tours and barn sales are held at the farmstead, Councilmember Jennifer Vidler said.
This dedication is not expected to change anything for surrounding properties, Planning Director Jeff Armstrong said. However, this will give the farmstead additional protection on the local level.
