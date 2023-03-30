Cliff Keheley
File photo

The Mesquite community is slated to see new construction near East Glen Boulevard and Clay Mathis Road that will bring 168 new homes to the city.

At last week’s Mesquite City Council meeting, City Manager Cliff Keheley told council about the development and how it will cater specifically to senior living. The development will also hold a storage unit for residents within the development. The storage unit will be 112,000 square feet and will allow each home to have its own secure storage space.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments