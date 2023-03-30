The Mesquite community is slated to see new construction near East Glen Boulevard and Clay Mathis Road that will bring 168 new homes to the city.
At last week’s Mesquite City Council meeting, City Manager Cliff Keheley told council about the development and how it will cater specifically to senior living. The development will also hold a storage unit for residents within the development. The storage unit will be 112,000 square feet and will allow each home to have its own secure storage space.
Keheley said that the property is currently valued at $963,000 by the Dallas County Appraisal District. However, once the property is developed, it will be valued at an estimated $5 million.
To help move the development forward, council approved an agreement to contribute to a waterline project and a waiver of park land dedication requirements.
Mesquite City Council had approved a planned development for Braintree Development for a senior housing development and a multi-story storage facility at the corner of East Glen Boulevard and Clay Mathis Road on Dec. 6, 2021.
Water, sewer and drainage infrastructure were not available to serve the property, according to background information on the development. Due to the proximity of the nearest facilities, the developer identified significant costs that were not considered part of normal responsibility for any developer, the city said. To allow for additional development in this area, the city has proposed a Chapter 380 Agreement to reimburse the developer for costs associated with drainage, water and sewer infrastructure.
On Nov. 21, 2022, and March 6, 2023, city staff briefed council on a proposed Development Agreement with S16 Texas Hold-Em Mesquite, LLC – the Braintree Development.
The Chapter 380 Agreement says the city will reimburse that developer for costs including water, sewer and roadway impact fees as well. The agreement also waives the parkland dedication fee for the development. The developer will complete a portion of the trail that connects to the Alcott development and will provide amenities for the residents in the development, the city said.
The extension of water lines into the development aim to serve the incoming development and other vacant properties in the area for future development.
The total maximum reimbursement due to the developer is $2 million.
Council members spoke on how independent living developments will offer something positive and unique to the area.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
