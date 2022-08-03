Mesquite resident Susie Hess told council that if the industrial park gets approved, she wanted the park to be energy efficient and include solar panels to lessen how much energy was being used by the buildings.
According to Mesquite resident Lynn Sturt, the city needs more green and less grey.
At a Monday meeting, the Mesquite City Council voted unanimously to approve an industrial park near McKenzie Road and Lawson Road. The development is located on a 213-acre site and is slated to be a business park. According to City of Mesquite Planning Director Jeff Armstrong, the site was zoned industrial, and the owners of the property have been working on this development for around five years. While residents expressed concern of another industrial park in the southern part of the city, the item passed through the Planning and Zoning commission in a 4-2 vote in a July meeting.
Uses that would be allowed in the park include light manufacturing, warehouse and distribution, indoor crop production, data centers, self storage and an electrical substation, which Armstrong said is needed in the area.
Residents who spoke on the issue cited the need for improvements on Lawson and McKenzie roads and a desire to keep the green space both for wildlife preservation and for the visual appeal.
Sturt said he would prefer council table the item so more residents could give input on the development. He said while letters were sent to residents within a 200-foot radius, there would be more residents impacted by the traffic, trash and noise.
Council members Jeff Casper, Kenny Green, Jennifer Vidler and Debbie Anderson said while they understood the desire to keep green space, the industrial park would mean more tax burden lifted off of residents. Additionally, part of the development would include street repairs to both roads, which would require the city to take less money from residents for road maintenance.
“Yes, green is nice, but it just doesn’t pay taxes,” Anderson said.
The groundbreaking for this development is slated for early 2024.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.