A new development will bring 85 new homes to New Market Road.
The Mesquite City Council unanimously approved a new 85-lot single family planned development located off I-635 at 1401 New Market Road and 1341 New Market Road on Monday.
The item was originally postponed on Jan. 3 due to the applicant’s absence and multiple concerns surrounding the property.
In response to concerns about the property’s amenities, the applicant, Masterplan amenitized what was originally open space on the property, thereby extending the amenities area. Masterplan also agreed to fund construction for a sidewalk along New Market Road to connect to Paschall Park and maintain a manicured 20-foot buffer between the homes and the floodplain to the Northeast.
The minimum square footage of the homes also increased to 18,200 square-feet after concerns surrounding housing sizes were raised. Maxwell Fisher with Masterplan said the houses with utilize a variety of facades and floor plans to keep the homes from becoming monotonous.
Two driveways will open into the development, one off the I-635 service road and the other at Mathew Drive and New Market Road. Smaller lots around the edge of the development will have rear-access driveways while larger lots in the middle of the development will have front-access driveways. Concrete screening will border the neighborhood on New Market Road and I-635.
Amenities will include pedestrian access to Paschall Park, a dog park, playground equipment, picnic tables, benches, a grill, enhanced paving and landscaping.
A home owners association will maintain the neighborhood property instead of city staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.