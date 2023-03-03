Affordable housing.png

Allen Nall said the proposed housing development would be located near local businesses, allowing residents easy access to grocery sores and medical offices. 

Of the four affordable housing developments presented to the Mesquite City Council, only one garnered city support.

The developments were located at 2500 Baker Road, 1220 North Town East Boulevard, 2200 Newsom Road and 2749 Highway 80. All were vying for a 9% housing tax credit. The city voted whether to support the item before the developer continues applying for the credits. The city will not be obligated to approve the item in the future, according to Mesquite Planning Director Jeff Armstrong

