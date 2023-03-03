Of the four affordable housing developments presented to the Mesquite City Council, only one garnered city support.
The developments were located at 2500 Baker Road, 1220 North Town East Boulevard, 2200 Newsom Road and 2749 Highway 80. All were vying for a 9% housing tax credit. The city voted whether to support the item before the developer continues applying for the credits. The city will not be obligated to approve the item in the future, according to Mesquite Planning Director Jeff Armstrong
The approved development – Town East Trails Realty – is slated for 1220 North Town East Boulevard on the corner of Independence Boulevard and Poteet Drive. The 76-unit complex offers age and income-restricted housing for fixed-income seniors. With access to a nearby Sprouts, an urgent care, a bank, Town East Mall and other medical offices, the proposed development garnered support from residents and council.
The Baker Road development, Baker Flats Mesquite, proposed 56 units designated for seniors with 75% of the units income restricted. The development, slated to be nestled between two neighborhoods, proposed amenities including a pool, greenspace, a clubhouse and meeting space.
Millie Arnold spoke on the item saying that the location was not as good as a development slated for Military Parkway that had recently garnered city support.
Because it is within a close radius of the Military Parkway development, the state of Texas would decide which of the two developments will go in Mesquite. Mesquite Councilmember Jennifer Vidler said that the location does not fit the development, and that she preferred a senior housing development to have better access to local grocery stores, restaurants and other retail.
Ekos at East Glen, a 100-unit proposed development slated for 2200 Newsom Road, was denied 6-1 due to the complex’s location and a petition signed by 32 residents in opposition to the complex.
The final development looked at by Mesquite City Council was Legacy 80 Mesquite, slated for 2749 Highway 80. While the development aimed to add walkability to the area as well as several amenities, the location was against council’s plan for the incoming Gus Thomasson Corridor.
Mesquite Councilmember Kenny Green said that every resident who contacted him on the development expressed opposition.
Following the 6-1 denial of the item, councilmembers said that while they would like to see affordable housing in Mesquite, they want to ensure the location is right for incoming residents.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
