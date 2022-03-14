Mesquite City Council denied the development of a storage facility in a 4-2 vote after a resident spoke out against it on Monday.
The proposed plot is located at 2210 East Scyene Road. The facility would have included storage for recreational vehicles in addition to other storage units that could house a variety of entities including manufacturers, shipping companies, contractors, rental and repair companies.
Maxwell Fisher with Masterplan said the development would raise the property value to $12 million providing a large sum to the city and school district.
Mesquite resident Brenda Randall was the voice for concerned residents in the area. She said the Glenway Estates home owners association, where she lives, petitioned against the facility’s development. Because the Alcott Logistics Center was already coming in, joining a variety of other industrial plots, she said residents did not feel a need for more industrial development. Randall said residents wanted to see more retail and restaurants – things to do in the area. Councilmembers Debbie Anderson and Jeff Casper said the plot was already zoned light industrial, and any developer, by right, could purchase the land and put an industrial development on that land. Randall asked council to consider rezoning the plot.
After Randall spoke, Anderson said she could not support the development because of the comments she has received over email in addition to Randall’s speaking at the meeting. She said District 6 residents need a break from industrial development and expect commercial development in their neighborhoods.
