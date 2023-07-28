A foster home was denied unanimously by the Mesquite City Council following 15 voices and a petition with 37 signatures in opposition of the proposed house.
At a Mesquite City Council meeting last week, Sharonda Ross and Kennett Wilson proposed a foster home at 7020 Shannon Road to help girls aged 5-17. The house features five bedrooms, a pool, common living spaces and would hold a 19-car off street parking lot. If passed, the home would have housed two staff members, who remained alert 24/7 to address any needs that may arise. The house would serve Texas Family Protective Services and the Texas Health and Human Services. The girls would live at the proposed foster home for up to 90 days, according to Ross. Because both Ross and Wilson are Mesquite residents, they said they wanted to help girls in their community.
Residents who spoke in opposition of the proposed foster house said they did not want any changes to their agriculture zoning, by allowing a special use permit for a business. Currently, 7020 Shannon Road is a short-term rental, where parties and unlicensed renovations are frequent, according to neighboring residents. By allowing a foster home to take over the short-term rental, residents said it would further lower their property values, bring trash, destruction of property and possible crime to the area. Additionally, neighboring residents told council that allowing children in the neighborhood would be injurious to the senior community and animals living nearby.
When asked why they chose a house zoned agriculture rather than any other house in Mesquite, Ross and Wilson said they were looking for a nice, peaceful place for foster girls to live, where there was enough space for siblings not to get separated.
While residents raised concern of the current short-term rental not managing the property, Ross said the property must be inspected annually by the state to continue allowing foster girls to live at the home.
Mesquite City Council member BW Smith said while he appreciated Ross and Wilson’s efforts to help young girls in the community, the neighborhood was not the best fit for a foster home.
The home was denied unanimously.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
