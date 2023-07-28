Foster home.png

The foster home, proposed to be located at 7020 Shannon Road, was denied unanimously by city council. 

A foster home was denied unanimously by the Mesquite City Council following 15 voices and a petition with 37 signatures in opposition of the proposed house.

At a Mesquite City Council meeting last week, Sharonda Ross and Kennett Wilson proposed a foster home at 7020 Shannon Road to help girls aged 5-17. The house features five bedrooms, a pool, common living spaces and would hold a 19-car off street parking lot. If passed, the home would have housed two staff members, who remained alert 24/7 to address any needs that may arise. The house would serve Texas Family Protective Services and the Texas Health and Human Services. The girls would live at the proposed foster home for up to 90 days, according to Ross. Because both Ross and Wilson are Mesquite residents, they said they wanted to help girls in their community.


