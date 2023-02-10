As members of the Mesquite City Council deliberate over affordable housing proposals, it’s forced to choose which developments it supports to receive tax credits.
At a Feb. 6 city council meeting, a proposed senior living community was denied support in a 6-1 vote due to its location.
The development, slated to be located at 3000 US 80, showed 70-80 possible units for one or two bedrooms, spanning two three-story buildings complete with elevators, green space for amenities, a clubhouse and resident services that would offer classes and other recreation to its residents.
The development would only allow residents aged 55 and older on a fixed income to live on the premises. The applicant, Russ Michaels also said there could be a possible shuttle to transport residents where they need to go.
City of Mesquite Planning Director Jeff Armstrong said this is the first income-restricted proposal the council has seen.
Michaels said that the developer, Inter Faith Group, is a Texas nonprofit that puts its money back into the community and into its residents.
Across Texas, Michaels said that senior living is an ever-emerging need, and a development like the proposed Parkside Crossing would have an expected waitlist of 1,000 to 1,200.
Council Members Jennifer Vidler and Tandy Boroughs said while they want senior living, they feel the location is bad and preferred a previous affordable housing proposal slated to go on Motley Drive. The council members also expressed concern that approving the development off US 80 could lead to the state, which does not know the area as well, to make decisions on which development should get the tax credits, thereby affecting the city’s development.
Council member Kenny Green said that while he liked the development itself, he did not like the location.
At the council’s next meeting, Armstrong said there will be an additional four affordable housing proposals.
