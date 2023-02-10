Mesquite housing.jpg
Courtesy of Inter Faith Group

As members of the Mesquite City Council deliberate over affordable housing proposals, it’s forced to choose which developments it supports to receive tax credits.

At a Feb. 6 city council meeting, a proposed senior living community was denied support in a 6-1 vote due to its location.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments