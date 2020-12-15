The Mesquite City Council held a special meeting and discussed recommendations to holiday fireworks and gunfire in residential neighborhoods.
The number of officers being deployed following resident complaints about gunfire and fireworks has increased since 2016.
In 2019, 249 calls were reported from residential neighbors and have put stress on patrol officers in geographic assigned neighborhoods, city leaders said. This year, there will be an increase in patrol officers as well as dispatch call lines for non-emergency calls.
“Our plans for 2020 include similar public safety messages we’ve had the past couple of holidays but the emphasis will be on gunfire for New Years Eve because that's the predominant concern,” City Manager Cliff Kehely said. “We’ve also included DWI in our message as we continue to see the most injuries and deaths related to this behavior and thought it was necessary to include in our overall safety message. We’ve also placed an emphasis on the penalties for these behaviors hoping that will consider the consequences of their actions.”
In order to respond effectively to calls regarding gunfire or fireworks, dispatchers need enough information to find the accurate address. This year, the police department will double its deployment team from eight officers to sixteen and assigned to specific geographic areas. In the past, a call could come in and an officer responded to an area they weren’t assigned in. With these intended changes, officers won’t leave their assigned area unless it is a medical or a major emergency.
“We will be more visible this year than any previous deployment due to the numbers and geographic assignments. We cannot be everywhere, and we are encouraging residents to report what they see in the neighborhoods even if we can't respond immediately,” Keheley said. “That data will help in future years. The best thing we can ask for residents is to give an address.”
In addition to officers being assigned specific neighborhoods, the City Council also discussed more citations being issued and guns being confiscated upon being reported or heard by officers in those neighborhoods.
“This is not patriotism. This is lawlessness and chaos and we are not going to have lawlessness and chaos in Mesquite, Texas,” Mayor Bruce Archer said. “We are going to do whatever it takes to maintain law and order and respect law and order and respect people's lives.”
Although the meeting was called in response to the upcoming holiday season, new regulations and changes will also be implemented during Fourth of July celebrations. New changes are expected to include more officers deployed to last year’s high activity neighborhoods, more call lines available for non-emergency reports, and the issuing of more citations for inappropriate behavior.
“We don’t want to fail on New Years Eve. That will be in eye of the beholder of our citizens and if they feel like we failed because they think there were too many fireworks and gunshots we might not be able to change their view on that*,” Archer said. “I don’t want it to be said we failed because we didn’t give every effort we could possibly make. If we do that, I don’t think anyone could fault us for that, no one can take that away from us, or our excellent employees.”
