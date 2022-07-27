Situated at a crossroads where I-30, I-635 and Highway 80 meet, Mesquite has blossomed as businesses and housing developers stake a claim in the growing city.
Mesquite is currently estimated to be 150,000 population strong and growing.
Over the last year, 10,000 residential lots have been plotted, 17 corporate headquarters, manufacturing sites and distribution sites have come to Mesquite and property values continue increasing. Sales tax has reached a record high, according to City Manager Cliff Keheley, reducing the tax burden on residents. While Mesquite continues to grow, it aims to continue building attractive neighborhoods, further its efforts in building a vibrant economy and promote a higher quality of life for its residents.
As the city continues growing, Mesquite – one of the oldest suburbs in Dallas County – is also preparing to refurbish its aging infrastructure.
Taking this growth into consideration, Mesquite has been reviewing its expenses and revenue over the past year to determine where it should allocate taxpayer dollars.
In its general fund, the city expects to see a lower property tax rate for its residents and higher sales tax revenue. Residents will see an increase in solid waste, water and sewer fees. Budget and Finance Officer Myra Rogers said a family of five might see a monthly $13 increase while a single resident may see a $6 increase. Residents living in an apartment are expected to see a $12 increase monthly. The city also expects to give a 3% raise to all city employees to ensure they keep up with other cities in salaries.
To accommodate for the city’s growth, the Mesquite Police Department expects to hire two additional officers while the Mesquite Fire Department is expected to see a staffing increase of nine.
At a Saturday City Council meeting, the Mesquite police and fire departments and public works department presented current and future initiatives that require funding.
This past year, Mesquite Fire Chief Russel Wilson said the fire department saw 22,159 calls with 74% of them being emergency services/paramedic calls, 16% being mutual aid, hazmat and other calls and 2% being fire calls.
On Friday, Wilson said the city and fire department’s eyes were opened to the need of a station in South Mesquite as the department’s response time to a structure was 20 minutes because of the distance from the station to the fire. Both council members Jennifer Vidler and Tandy Boroughs said they would push for a fire station in South Mesquite to ensure they received the same level of service as the rest of the city. The Fire Department also plans on replacing Fire Station No. 2, with the new facility slated to open in 2024.
A proposed Trinity Pointe safety complex is slated to open October 2025 with staffing coming in January 2024. By hiring the staff early, it will allow the fire department to train in advance of the opening of the safety complex.
The Mesquite Police Department has pushed for more community trust through summer programs where Mesquite youths get to interact with police officers and understand how the department works. The department has also began using a program called Virtra Firearms Training Simulator where trainees will be in a 300-degree simulation where the department helps train officers when and where to use a firearm in addition to how to avoid needing to use a firearm to deescalate a hostile situation.
Another program the department has used is the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network to help track down criminals by using leftover shell casings, which helped track down a 21-year-old who had been responsible for at least five robberies and shootings in Balch Springs, Mesquite and Rowlett, Mesquite Police Chief David Gill said.
The department also plans to offer an alternative to the uniform. Officers will have the option of wearing load-bearing vests as opposed to the duty belts to address recent back pain brought up by some of the officers, Gill said.
Both the police and fire departments have also made staffing requests as both departments have seen a higher volume of overtime this past year.
Public Works Director Curt Cassidy told council that the city continues repairing and rebuilding its roads to ensure commuters can drive safely through the city. Additionally, construction on several water mains like the Kaufman County water main and the 635 water line are nearing completion.
Key intersections throughout Mesquite are seeing improvements and reconstruction to mitigate traffic congestion. As the city’s Real Texas Roads funding depletes, Cassidy said the city will need to utilize capital improvement funding to continue repairing residential roads over the next couple years.
The city will continue determining where it should allocate its funding as more projects and proposals are presented. Residents are encouraged to continue giving the city feedback before the budget’s adoption slated for Aug. 15.
