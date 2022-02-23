A new affordable housing and multifamily development is being reviewed by the state after a narrow 4-3 vote of support from the Mesquite City Council.
Council approved a resolution giving support to Darren Smith with developer Auxano to apply for tax credits from the state and apply to develop affordable apartments at 901 East U.S. Highway 80.
The development, as presented to council, was slated to have 96 lots with four three-story buildings. Amenities were to include a community garden, trails, a dog park, pavilion, security measures, activity and fitness rooms and more.
All council members spoke in favor of having affordable housing. However, council members Jennifer Vidler and Tandy Boroughs both said the location did not seem suitable for an apartment complex, and the traffic impact on Highway 80 would be further impaired. Smith said the traffic impact would be less than if commercial entities – a use for which the plot of land is zoned for – were to be developed in that corridor.
Councilmember Kenny Green said he would not oppose moving forward with a multifamily development. However, he said he would like it to be redesigned, so it stands out more from the other complexes in the city. Councilmember Jeff Casper said he thought the location would be well suited for a complex and was in support of balancing affordable multifamily housing with single-family housing.
Smith said that developing affordable housing at the quality that he proposed would also breed competition and force other apartment complexes that have fallen into disrepair to conduct aggressive maintenance to keep their residents.
“We’re going to build quality if we’re fortunate enough,” Smith said.
The vote of support will allow Smith a one-in-five chance of approval to get the needed tax credit to develop affordable housing, he said.
Multiple residents and former residents spoke in favor of the housing, many citing how they either had to leave the city or move in with residents in order to find an affordable place to live.
The vote of support does not approve multifamily zoning for Highway 80. Rather, it merely presents Mesquite City Council’s review and approval of the tax credit application to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, which has the ultimate authority to grant the prospective tax credits.
If Smith’s design is approved by the state, he will have to revisit council for multifamily zoning to be approved, Planning director Jeff Armstrong said.
