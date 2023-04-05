Gus thomasson.jpg

The city of Mesquite aims to revitalize the Gus Thomasson Corridor to bring more businesses to the area.

As the city of Mesquite looks toward redeveloping older areas of its community, it plans to revisit development codes around the Gus Thomasson Corridor.

Gus Thomasson road stretches through Mesquite, entering from from the northwest area by the La Prada Event Center and Country Club Estates and traveling southeast, crossing I-30 and ending at Highway 80.

