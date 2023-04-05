As the city of Mesquite looks toward redeveloping older areas of its community, it plans to revisit development codes around the Gus Thomasson Corridor.
Gus Thomasson road stretches through Mesquite, entering from from the northwest area by the La Prada Event Center and Country Club Estates and traveling southeast, crossing I-30 and ending at Highway 80.
The northern portion of the corridor is located in a tax increment reinvestment zone (TIRZ) and new housing development is taking place, according to the city of Mesquite. A $3 billion road infrastructure improvement project was recently completed and the Thomasson Square Project is estimated to have a cumulative economic impact of $558 million, according to the city’s economic development department.
At a Monday Mesquite City Council meeting, the city's Planning Manager Garret Langford sought council direction for how staff should approach possibly revitalizing the corridor.
In 2008, a development code passed that aimed to shift the northern stretch of the corridor’s built environment to a more urban feel, with improved walkability, as well as more retail, office and multifamily units with a two-story minimum. According to Langford, only one development – the Villas at Vanston – has been completed. City of Mesquite Economic Development Manager Lexie Woodward said that developers will avoid the area because the existing zoning does not allow much room for redevelopment. While the city offers a planned development option, Woodward said developers often decline due to the time, cost and risk associated with a planned development.
The southern corridor, stretching from I-30 to Highway 80, is currently experiencing new development including Cloverleaf Homes, a self-storage service, Palomino Assisted Living, Murphy’s Express and Fox Fuels.
Langford proposed two options to council: option one was to leave the coding as is and allow for planned developments as council saw fit. Langford said while it would allow the city some control over incoming projects, it would also add more time to developments and could lead to inconsistencies along the corridor. This was not recommended by staff.
Option two, which was recommended, consisted of a land use study where community members could join focus groups to give input on how hey would like to see the corridor developed. The city could conduct public outreach and put together a plan similar to the recent downtown redevelopment plan, Langford said.
The study area will cover Gus Thomasson Road from the city limits to North Mesquite Drive.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
