As part of Mesquite’s Clean City Initiative, the City Council approved new requirements for its solid waste customerslast summer to help beautify Mesquite through the reduction of scattered trash and debris. The revised ordinance requires residents to place trash in a trash bag, place the trash bag in a trash can, and designates specific times when trash and bulk items can be set out for pick up. Residents will benefit from the new ordinance by having a cleaner community that reduces the spread of disease and animal and insect infestation. Fees for violations of the ordinance will begin to be issued beginning July 1. Fee amounts for each violation will be as follows.
Trash not contained in trash bags and/or trash container - $6
Use of unauthorized residential trash container - $6
Spillage, overflow or scattering of trash - $6
Improper placement or improper set-out - $6
Bulk trash exceeding eight cubic yards - $20
If a resident has an unusual situation that prevents them from being about to follow the ordinance requirements, they may call the Solid Waste Division and City staff will work with them to accommodate their needs. For more information on the ordinance and fees, visit www.cityofmesquite.com/SolidWaste or call 972-216-6285 or 972-216-6284.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
