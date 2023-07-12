The city of Mesquite is calling on residents to give input on their priorities for the next fiscal year.
Throughout late June and early July, the Mesquite City Council has heard presentations from several city departments to understand their needs for the upcoming fiscal year. Residents are encouraged to learn about the city’s budget process as well as proposed expenditures for the upcoming fiscal year on the city website.
According to the site, the city’s revenue totals around $355.36 million, while expenditures total at around $317.02 million for 2023. Public safety expenditures make up a combined $77.71 million making up the majority of budgetary expenditures, according to the city’s website.
Public Works totals $15.6 million in expenditures, which includes $8.4 million going toward solid waste removal, $3.81 million going toward street maintenance and $2.49 million going toward traffic engineering, among other expenditures.
The July 3 Mesquite City Council meeting was the first of three public hearings the city will host regarding its budget, Budget Analyst Michelle Baccheschi said.
One speaker, Barbara Dunn, spoke at the meeting saying she appreciated the work council and staff put into creating a budget. In addition to budgetary discussion, she said she was in favor of council members serving staggered terms and wanted more children and teens involved with Mesquite’s libraries, as they serve as free education resources and community hubs.
Council member Jeff Casper encouraged residents to reach out to council to talk about what they think should be prioritized in the budget. Council member Kenny Green added that residents can also make a big impact on their community by volunteering for local organizations and voting during local elections. Green said that every year, the city works to engage residents, and too few residents participate.
A town hall is slated for 6 p.m. July 18 at Mesquite City Hall. Residents will have an opportunity to provide further input on the budget.
