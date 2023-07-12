Mesquite City Hall
The city of Mesquite is calling on residents to give input on their priorities for the next fiscal year.

Throughout late June and early July, the Mesquite City Council has heard presentations from several city departments to understand their needs for the upcoming fiscal year. Residents are encouraged to learn about the city’s budget process as well as proposed expenditures for the upcoming fiscal year on the city website.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

