After two hours of discussion and recommendation from the public and city staff, a proposed hotel, slated to be located in the Iron Horse development was tabled.
At a Monday Mesquite City Council meeting, Ian McClure, with Gulf Coast Hotel Development Inc., told council about a proposed extended stay hotel that would be located along Rodeo Center Drive. The hotel would have four stories housing 124 single and double bedrooms and full kitchens for $150 to $200 per night. McClure said the tenants typically stay for seven to 10 days, and the pricing per evening prohibits tenants from overstaying.
When letters were sent out to adjoining properties, the city received 11 letters in opposition of the hotel.
Council member Tandy Boroughs said that the developers should have built its commercial base in the mixed-use development before working on housing. Currently, the only commercial developments completed are a Panda Express, a 7-11 and a car wash after five years, Boroughs said.
Trevor Collin with Centurion American said they needed to establish a residential base to have customers for incoming neighborhood retail. He also said the hotel would expand the development’s customer base. Delays to further development including a proposed restaurant and retail were due to supply chain issues, Collin said.
The hotel did not fall in line with the city’s comprehensive plan, according to Planning Director Jeff Armstrong. If the city were to approve the development, Armstrong suggested allowing it by a conditional-use permit to have better control over the quality of the hotel and over future land uses in the development.
Residents including Michelle Sierra, Amy Martindale, Terry Thomas and Domeli Lawrence spoke against the proposed hotel, as it had not been previously discussed with any of the residents. Because the residents who spoke were promised retail, restaurants and entertainment uses, they said the hotel did not belong in the development.
Council Member BW Smith agreed with the residents who spoke. And voted against tabling the proposed hotel.
“I’m not against your hotel,” Boroughs said. “I just don’t think this is the right location for it.”
Boroughs said that while city studies say there is a need for another hotel, there are better areas in the city for a location of a hotel. Additionally, he said that he wanted to see designated commercial space going vertical.
In addition to the hotel, council voted to remove a 55-plus age restriction to 24 homes within the 336-home development. Because there were no senior-driven amenities and some of the homes within the plot were two story, council said the area was not conducive to being a senior community.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.
