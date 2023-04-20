Iron Horse Schematic

Development of the Iron Horse Village will include 336 lots of town homes, patio homes and urban homes as well as a 130,000 square-foot plot designated for commercial and entertainment use. 

After two hours of discussion and recommendation from the public and city staff, a proposed hotel, slated to be located in the Iron Horse development was tabled.

At a Monday Mesquite City Council meeting, Ian McClure, with Gulf Coast Hotel Development Inc., told council about a proposed extended stay hotel that would be located along Rodeo Center Drive. The hotel would have four stories housing 124 single and double bedrooms and full kitchens for $150 to $200 per night. McClure said the tenants typically stay for seven to 10 days, and the pricing per evening prohibits tenants from overstaying.

