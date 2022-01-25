vigil

Mesquite community members pray for Key'Mydre Palmer Anderson's family at a vigil for Anderson on Monday at the Corner Stone Church on Faithon P. Lucas Boulevard. 

 Courtesy of Henry Brown/Facebook

Residents, community members, local pastors and Mayor Daniel Aleman attended a vigil on Monday at the Corner Stone Church held in memory of a 16-year-old who died after being shot.

On Jan. 22, Key’Mydre Palmer Anderson was found laying on Clay Mathis Road with a bullet wound in his chest. After being transported to the hospital by the Mesquite Fire Department, Anderson died from his wounds.

Anderson was the oldest of six siblings, according to his mother. He played running back for the John Horn High School football team. When not in school, he was a cook at Sonic and helped his single mother, Shenika around the house. He was known affectionately as “Ears” to friends and family.

Shenika organized a fundraiser on Gofundme in celebration  of Key’Mydre and to financially help the family as they deal with Key’Mydre’s death.

“While Ears wasn’t an angel, he didn’t deserve to die this way,” the family wrote in the fundraiser.

Community members can donate to the family here.

