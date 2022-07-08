Over the Fourth of July weekend, the City of Mesquite Police and Fire Department proactively helped residents enjoy safe celebrations by conducting specialized patrols regarding illegal fire works and Driving While Intoxicated concerns. Patrols were dispatched to areas with historically high call volume on the Fourth of July in previous years. The initiative resulted in 4 citations issued, more than 13 pounds of fireworks confiscated, 16 handguns and 3 rifles confiscated, and 22 DWI arrests made.
“Although our efforts to staff extra patrols this year was impacted due to a rise in COVID cases and issues with limited staffing, our patrols were able to make contact with numerous residents and helped make Mesquite neighborhoods safer,” City Manager Cliff Keheley said. The Mesquite Fire Department identified 12 callsforgrass fires related to fireworks. There were no structure fires or injuries reported due to fireworks or gunfire.
The Celebrate Safely initiative would not be possible without police and fire staff volunteering their time away from their families to serve the community, said Mayor Daniel Aléman said.
“I want to thank those worked these extra patrols to keep our neighborhoods safe, along with all of our public safety staff who worked over the holiday, he said. “Fireworks and celebratory gunfire is a problem that the police alone cannot stop. Each year we depend on the assistance of dedicated citizen volunteers to help answer phones and enter data into our system on gunfire and fireworks. Our 911 Dispatch center would not be able to effectively handle true emergency calls without this help.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.