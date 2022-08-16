The city of Mesquite is looking to the future of parks and recreation.
At a Monday City Council meeting, Elizabeth Jarrell, with Dunaway Associates in Fort Worth, presented some high-priority changes that the city should consider while reinvesting in its parks. According to Parks and Recreation Director Elizabeth Harrell, the city’s last parks master plan was completed in 2000. This new plan is expected to help the city’s park planning for the next 10 years.
After surveying residents and city staff, high priority items included a recreation center in south Mesquite as well as more play areas, trails, rest areas, soft surface trails, a natatorium for casual swimming and physical therapy as well as a gym with an indoor track throughout the city.
As the Dallas-Fort Worth area is seeing a growing senior population, Jarrell suggested that the city’s recreation centers undergo renovations, transforming them into multi-generation, “play-for-all centers.”
Moderate priority items from the survey completed by residents include more lighting on sports fields, wildlife education stations in parks, a new senior center, a skate park, multipurpose fields, pickle ball courts and more.
Jarrell said that over the last five years, pickleball has become very popular, as well as futsal. An avenue that the city is looking at doing is overlaying middle school tennis courts to accommodate other ports like futsal, basketball, pickleball and tennis.
As the city moves forward with putting together a parks plan, Jarrell suggested areas where the city can partner with Mesquite ISD to continue evolving its parks.
“For a city the size of Mesquite, you have a beautiful parks system,” Jarrell said.
The city plans to complete its new parks masterplan in the fall.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
