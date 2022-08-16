Park
Courtesy of Mesquite Parks and Recreation

The city of Mesquite is looking to the future of parks and recreation.

At a Monday City Council meeting, Elizabeth Jarrell, with Dunaway Associates in Fort Worth, presented some high-priority changes that the city should consider while reinvesting in its parks. According to Parks and Recreation Director Elizabeth Harrell, the city’s last parks master plan was completed in 2000. This new plan is expected to help the city’s park planning for the next 10 years.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments