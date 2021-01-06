The Mesquite Conventions and Visitors Bureau recently awarded Budget Inn located in Mesquite was awarded the 2020 Tourism award.
The Budget Inn was first purchased in 2011, and owner Skip Parsotam invested over $400,000 to the facility for upgrades and renovations. Parsotam had moved from New Zealand before working in Silicon Valley as a graphic designer. When he moved to Texas with his wife, they began their business in hotels, developing hotels and medical offices in the nation. In addition to its recent award, the Budget Inn was awarded the Sharing Life Business Partner of the Year Award in 2019.
“We bought this property back in 2011, and it was run down. It was one of those diamonds in the rough, and we had to keep polishing it,” Parsotam said. “It’s been a great experience, and we continue all around the DFW building new properties and hopefully build more property in Mesquite.”
The Budget Inn has impacted the community through its humble gestures to those who are in need of its services. The Inn has partnered with MISD in order to begin a scholarship fun with Sharing Life and helped students in need of accommodations who don’t have a current permanent address.
It has also partnered with the Mesquite Police Department and helped with the Santa Cops toy drive for the last three years as well as helped feed the police department lunch and dinner on occasions.
“It’s been a tough year for a lot of people, and of course an independent hotel in Mesquite to get the tourism award, it’s great for not just us, but a lot of the small businesses to show that you don’t have to be one of the big guys to be part of the community and get an award like this,” Parsotam said.
In 2020, the Budget Inn included new furniture, exterior stucco, high frequency toilets to reduce water consumption, and resealed all walkways and stairwell landings to its amenities. In addition to the physical features added, the company would also like to add more properties to the city of Mesquite.
“We work pretty hard in this area and it’s been a challenge this year. We’ve updated the rooms, put in new furniture, did a lot of work on the exterior,” Parsotam said. With great partnership with CVB and Mesquite Business Bureau, without their support none of this could have happened.”
Today, the business has operated two pediatric offices in nearby suburbs and has planned on two more locations. It hopes to grow their partnerships and businesses as it looks forward to building a new hotel property in Mesquite.
