The Mesquite City Council approved a grant pursuant to the Downtown Mesquite Facade Improvement Program for two businesses.
The Downtown Mesquite Facade Improvement Program was created to promote local economic development and stimulate businesses and commercial activity in Mesquite. The grant agreement executed in Chapter 380 Agreement states that grant would be used for buildings to be improved. The Hair Affair located at 136 E. Main St. and Barbers Ink located at 111 W. Main St. were both considered for enhancements.
“Downtown Mesquite development continues to grow as we are seeing more investment by property owners as well as the addition of new businesses and expansion of existing businesses,” Mesquite Downtown Manager Beverly Abell said. “Our program became nationally accredited earlier this year, Alejandro’s at Front Street Station has announced their expansion to this area, MVP Nutrition & Energy is among our new businesses, we won two statewide awards for our work, we saw tremendous participation in our Small Business Saturday activities for the holidays and now the growth of this façade program further showcases the economic viability of Downtown Mesquite.”
In 2018, the City Council approved a grant program that would provide 50 percent facade improvements for enhancements up to $20,000. The Downtown Mesquite Facade Improvement Program has partnered with Main Street Program for architecture and technical improvements to features in the downtown area. The first buildings to be granted for the program were the Metzger Awards Building and the Boyce Building.
“The importance of appearance goes to the heart of economic development and in downtown areas, authenticity is key in addition,” Abel said. “We’ve had the privilege of having expert architecture assistance as well as technical assistance on how to appropriately highlight the best features of older buildings in the downtown area and how to reuse them appropriately to hand them over to the next generation to preserve the authenticity and marketability of our downtown area.”
Hair Affair and the Barbers Ink buildings each invested facade rehabilitation into its signage and exterior enhancements. The Hair Affair was estimated to be $47,150 for a reimbursement of $20,000.The Barbers Ink was estimated to be around $16,003 with a $8,001 reimbursement. The City Council approved for both buildings to be covered by the grant program.
“We’re seeing businesses and property owners reinvesting and wanting to put sweat, hard work, and equity back in their buildings again and things are coming to life and people are excited,” Mayor Bruce Archer said. “I am equally excited to see the great things happening in Downtown Mesquite.”
