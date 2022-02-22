Mesquite’s City Council districts are changing.
Mesquite City Council gave consensus during a worksession on its illustrative redistricting plan Monday evening. This is one step in the process of nailing down the city’s final district borders. All but District 4 underwent proposed changes. City Councilmembers agreed that they wanted the districts to follow major landmark roads as opposed to splitting neighborhoods or apartment complexes as they have done in the past to accommodate for population changes.
Gunter Seaquest, with Bickerstaff, Heath, Delgato and Acosta law firm, said the city had a population deviation of 13% between its districts while the federal government requires a 10% deviation.
Members of City Council agreed that it would be best to keep the population density of District 6 where it was at because they expect a population increase in that area as the city continues developing the area over the next 10 years.
Councilmember Kenny Green proposed giving a sliver of District 2 at Gus Thomasson Road south of I-30 to District 1 to keep the real estate area continuous. While Jeff Casper proposed giving land to District 2 up to I-635, this put the city well above the maximum allowed deviation.
Districts 2 and 3 shifted borders to settle along Town East Boulevard and State Highway 80. District 4 did not undergo any changes.
District 5 was extended town to Pioneer Road just east of the Mesquite and Balch Springs border, and District 6 extended up to Pioneer and Cartwright Road.
While District 6 was not kept as light in density as the council had originally hoped, the population deviation between districts fell from 13% to 8.83%.
Seaquest said the Bickerstaff, Heath, Delgato and Acosta law firm planned to hold two town halls in Mesquite – one North and one South of State Highway 80 – at the end of March and in early April. In those meetings, the city will be able to receive resident input and further shift as needed.
