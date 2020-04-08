Mesquite earns second place in 2020 Governor’s Community Achievement Awards

Keep Texas Beautiful, in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT), has awarded a second place Governor’s Community Achievement Award to Mesquite for its efforts to keep the community attractive and environmentally conscious.
Paige Anderson, Executive Director of Keep Mesquite Beautiful, noted the importance of the City and non-profit relationship to the overall efforts.
“The working relationship between the City of Mesquite and Keep Mesquite Beautiful allows us to achieve a cleaner, more beautiful place to raise a family, work and enjoy life,” she said.
Keep Texas Beautiful recognizes communities based on population size and achievements in seven areas:
- Community Leadership and Coordination
- Public Awareness and Outreach
- Environmental Education
- Beautification and Community Improvement
- Litter Prevention and Clean-up
- Solid Waste Management
- Litter Law and Illegal Dumping Enforcement
Keep Mesquite Beautiful and the City of Mesquite partner to host events including Trash Bash, Arbor Day and Mesquite Recycles Days that bring together more than 2,500 volunteers. These events and programs help clean and beautify the community. Keep Mesquite Beautiful also partners with the City’s Neighborhood Services Department, Parks and Recreation Department, and Public Works Department to sustain Mesquites’s overall appearance.
To become involved with environmental efforts in Mesquite, contact Paige Anderson at cpanderson@cityofmesquite.com or call 972-329-8331.
