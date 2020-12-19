The city of Mesquite started an educational initiative of amended parking ordinances, which will be enforced after Jan 1.
The new amendments to the parking ordinance will educate the community in residential areas and address oversized vehicles, parking on residential streets and private property, commercial vehicles and recreational vehicles. The new amendment was adopted by the City Council during the Oct. 18 meeting and will be enforced in the new year.
“The changes being made are primarily in regard to regulations for oversized commercial vehicles in residential areas,” Director of Neighborhood Services Maria Martinez said. “It was a City Council initiative for helping to clear some of our residential streets for public safety and to provide more clarity in how we enforce and define oversized commercial vehicles.”
Since its adoption in October, neighborhood services has been able to provide residents with information on what is classified in the new amendments. Residents have also been given a courtesy notice to correct any violations.
“What we decided to do was take an educational approach and not fully enforce or issue citations until after the first of the year,” Martinez said. “We also want to give all of our residents and community an opportunity to know what we’re doing and let them know to take care of it.”
The amendments of the parking ordinance also listed the accurate definition within the Texas Transportation Code as to what constitutes as a commercial or oversized motor vehicle. The parking of a commercial or oversized vehicle, recreational vehicle, trailer or boat on a residential street for more than 24 hours is prohibited under the amendment.
“By better defining commercial and oversized vehicles, we will be able to more accurately and better enforce them from being in our residential areas so that we don't have large and oversized vehicles tearing up our street or obstructing roadways in front of driveways,” Ramm said.
Other amendment items also restrict the parking of commercial or oversized vehicles, race cars, utility platform vehicles, boats, campers or farm equipment on private property in a residential district without an improved surface. The ordinance has allowed the parking of a maximum of two operable RVs or trailers on improved surfaces of private property.
“By eliminating the number of vehicles that can be on private property, people will start utilizing their driveways more for their vehicles and less on the street,” Martinez said. “It will open the streets more for public safety to pass through the neighborhoods.”
