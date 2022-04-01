Patrick King
Mesquite Police Officer Patrick King has been named Police Officer of the year.
King was recognized by Police Chief David Gill for his relationship building, work ethic and going above and beyond in his duties to serve the areas he patrols.
Gill said King had only been with the department for around five years.
“He came to us already trained and ready to go, and he hit the ground running,” Gill said. “When he started working for the Mesquite Police Department, he immediately made a name for himself.”
Gill described King as a perfect mix of an aggressive police officer who wants to enforce the law, but a compassionate person who realizes that sometimes people can be a victim of circumstances.
“He can go from a shooting scene where he's arresting somebody to a call with a homeless person where he's buying them something to eat and back and forth without ever missing a beat,” Gill said.
Gill also commended King’s communication and relationship-building skills. He recalled a case where there was an aggravated assault at a convenience store, and nobody called 911. However, King was able to investigate and arrest the aggressor because of the relationships he had built in his patrol areas.
A plaque was given to King to honor his earning the Mesquite Police Officer of the Year award.
Eric Wright
Mesquite Driver/Engineer-Paramedic Eric Wright was named Firefighter of the Year.
Wright was recognized by Fire Chief Russell Wilson for his professionalism, his deep knowledge of his district and his gear, for being a role model to his peers and for always striving for better.
Wright joined the Mesquite Fire department in 2011, earned his paramedic certification in 2013 and was promoted to driver/engineer on May 24, 2020. He is considered the go-to guy for anything fire-related, according to Wilson.
“He is very good with his skill set, and that is something that is relied on and valued by his peers in the station,” he said.
Wright has been known to spend his spare time at the station watching training videos to continuously improve his ability to service Mesquite residents.
“He's never content with where he's at. He's always trying to get better,” Wilson said. He reads a lot of books, keeps his skills sharp, he's very dedicated to being the best version of himself.”
Wright was also commended for his professionalism, always looking for areas to improve runs and discussing what the crews learned on the run and treating all residents equally well when on medical calls.
“Wright also serves as a role model for our younger firefighters,” Wilson said. In this day and age, that's extremely important.”
Bruce Archer
Former Mayor Bruce Archer was recognized by Mayor Daniel Aleman as Mesquite’s Citizen of the Year.
Aleman highlighted Archer’s decades of dedication to the Mesquite community from his service on a variety of boards and commissions including the historical commission, planning and zoning commission, board of adjustments and City Council.
"As Mayor, Bruce Archer led our city through one of the most challenging times,” Aleman said. “At the onset of the pandemic, Bruce was engaged with the city's leadership team as county and state orders were issued throughout the community. He ensured our businesses and residents were safe and understood the rules being issued. He was instrumental in getting our Shop Mesquite campaign off the ground. He would go to local businesses and provide them with support and recognition as they struggled to adapt to the impacts of COVID-19.”
Archer was also commended for his commitment to creating a positive culture engaging with residents, city staff and businesses amidst COVID-19 and for his spearheading the Clean City initiative.
“Bruce has a strong commitment to this community and its citizens,” Aleman said. “He is a true servant leader. Bruce loves people. He's always looking out for those who haven't always felt like they had a voice. He's always finding out ways to support those in need.”
