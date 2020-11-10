Mesquite employees awarded

The city of Mesquite announced Thalia Guaida as the 2020 Clerk of the Year and Lawrence Allen as the 2020 Deputy Marshal of the Year during a ceremony at Mesquite Municipal Court.
Guaida started as a deputy clerk in 2007 and was promoted to senior clerk in 2011. As a certified court clerk Level II through the Texas Municipal Courts Education Center, Guaida is recognized as a problem solver and leader. She also has demonstrated genuine interest and care for her co-workers.
“It’s been a surprise, and I’m still shocked,” Guaida said. “The last two years that we’ve done this, supervisors weren’t allowed to take part. The fact that the community allowed the supervisors to take part and to be chosen, it just came by as a surprise and as an opportunity.”
Guaida is working on getting her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and will have graduated by next fall. After graduation, she hopes to continue to work for the city and move to an administrative position.
“Working with the city has not only allowed me to grow in a professional manner but taught me a lot about reaching out to the community whether it’s talking to the community or employers and coworkers,” Guaida said. “That has allowed me to take such a leap and being able to sit as a clerk and have this experience.”
Allen is a retired Dallas police officer who became Mesquite’s first full-time deputy marshal in 2019.
“I would just like to continue serving the citizens of Mesquite, and I like the daily contact I have with the citizens here,” Allen said. “We have a great team and great leadership, so I hope I have many more years serving here.”
Allen was able to excel beyond expectations and become a valuable asset to the Mesquite Marshal Office. He received a certificate of appreciation for his efforts as a court security instructor for the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement and the Texas Municipal Courts Education Center.
“A lot of people come through the municipal court as their first sometimes only contact with the criminal justice system. I think how we treat them and the service that they get here can have a lasting effect on them,” Allen said. “Everyone from the very first person they see when they enter the court house, to the judge, to the last person they see. It’s a team effort. I would like to continue making sure their experience is the best it can be and I’ll be happy.”
Mesquite Municipal Court has used Texas Municipal Courts Week to promote traffic safety. Staff will have traffic safety exhibits, a driving impaired simulator, a crashed vehicle exhibit and a variety of educational activities at the municipal court building.
