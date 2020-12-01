City of Mesquite employees continued to give back to the community they serve as they raised more than $36,000 for local charities as a part of their 2020 Real. Texas. Giving. Campaign.
In the past four years City employees have donated nearly $140,000 through the campaign to local charitable organizations, programs and services that support the Mesquite community.
“Our employees were so supportive this year,” said Chris Sanchez, assistant to the city manager and the organizer of the annual campaign. “Despite the pandemic and the impacts it has had on them and their families, they still stepped up to give their own money to aid many causes in Mesquite.”
Sanchez explained that funds were raised through a variety of games and contests during the last week of October. Employees opted in to have money deducted from their bi-weekly paycheck towards a charity of their choice.
The 2020 Real. Texas. Giving. campaign will assist 16 different programs that serve Mesquite. These include Sharing Life Community Outreach, the American Heart Association, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas as well as Santa Cop and Fill the Boot.
“This year was very special for the campaign as so many of our local charities have been hit hard by the pandemic and their resources have been diminished,” Sanchez said. “These funds will give them a boost as they enter the holiday season and provide services to the community.”
The campaign was supported by many sponsors which included over forty local businesses and restaurants.
