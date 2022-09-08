The city of Mesquite is working to attract more tourists to the city.

At a Monday meeting, the Mesquite City Council approved a $125,000 partnership with Garfield Public/Private LLC to design a full service hotel and conference area.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

