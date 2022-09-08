The city of Mesquite is working to attract more tourists to the city.
At a Monday meeting, the Mesquite City Council approved a $125,000 partnership with Garfield Public/Private LLC to design a full service hotel and conference area.
According to Economic Development Director Kim Buttram, a hotel market study conducted in Mesquite revealed that there was a 33%-split demanding a space for corporate travelers, group meetings and leisure. The proposed hotel will be categorized as a higher-end hotel with 200-250 rooms and an abundance of conference space for meetings.
According to Buttram, the city loses 614 events each year because they do not have the space to host them. Additionally, Mesquite’s higher-end hotels are at 78.6% capacity, which is 13% higher than average. Buttram said a healthy occupancy rate is more along 70%.
According to the study presented by Buttram, the hotel would be best suited in a space with lots of retail, restaurants and entertainment. The most advantageous space for a new hotel was near the Mesquite Arena and Mesquite Convention Center.
The proposed hotel will be funded through the city’s hotel occupancy taxes, which are designated to attracting more tourism to Mesquite, City Manager Cliff Keheley said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
