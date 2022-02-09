The Mesquite City Council adopted expanded employee mental health benefits on Monday to address traumatic events.
The policies and procedures were revised, in part, due to the Traumatic Event Leave Act (the act) adopted during the 87th Session of the Texas Legislature. The act requires law enforcement agencies to develop and adopt a mental health leave policy for peace officers who experience a traumatic event while fulfilling their duties. Mesquite, however, extended the revisions to include all city employees.
“Knowing that firefighters, public safety dispatchers and other civilian employees are likely to experience traumatic events while providing service, it was important to our City Council to provide coverage to all city employees,” stated City Manager Cliff Keheley. “The health and safety of our employees is of the highest priority for our organization.”
The policy adopted by the city provides dedicated leave to allow employees involved in a traumatic event to seek counseling from a mental health professional without impacting their vacation or sick leave benefits. The policy applies to all full-time employees and protects the privacy of employees who seek counseling.
“Mesquite is committed to safeguarding the mental health and emotional well-being of all city employees,” Keheley said. “These policy revisions help ensure that necessary leave and resources are provided.”
