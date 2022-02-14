Mesquite announced on Monday that the city is filing a lawsuit against Hillcrest Apartments.
After months of attempting to obtain improved building conditions and reductions in criminal activity, the city of Mesquite commenced legal proceedings against the owners of Hillcrest Apartments, located at 2019 Hillcrest St., a press release from the city said.
For years, residents of the complex - many receiving federal rental assistance - have experienced a lack of proper heat during winter months, air conditioning in summer months, hot water year-round and other life safety issues, according to the city. Mesquite city staff repeatedly engaged with the owners to develop long-term solutions to these problems, but recent incidents leaving residents without heat for days and sewer line backups for weeks brought the city to file the lawsuit.
Residents living at Hillcrest apartments told Star Local Media about black mold colonies infesting the water and other safety issues due to a lack of maintenance.
“The city expects all landlords to provide safe and sanitary conditions for all tenants,” City Manager Cliff Keheley said in a press release. “The action taken today is a necessary next step to seek improved living conditions for the residents at the Hillcrest Apartments.”
