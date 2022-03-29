A new member of the Mesquite fire department will attend area elementary schools and community events to teach children about fire safety.
Mesquite Fire Chief Russell Wilson debut Freddy, the new addition to the fire department, at a Monday Elks Lodge meeting. He was purchased through funds donated to the department instead of through taxpayer dollars.
“That's bang for your buck because we can say something like, 'do you know how to stop, drop and roll? Do you have an escape plan in case your home catches on fire?'” Wilson said. “So Freddy will deliver those messages to children in the community, and those kids will go home to their parents and say, 'Hey, I was told today that we need to have an escape plan at our house.'”
Wilson said by educating children, they will go home and tell their parents what they learned.
“Freddy will be used to entertain,” Wilson said. “This is going to be so important for us deviling messages out to the community on fire prevention and fire safety. They'll listen to Freddy more than they'll listen to us delivering that important message. This was purchased by the community and will be used for the community.”
Wilson said he will try and get Freddy into the Rodeo Parade to unveil it to the community on Saturday.
