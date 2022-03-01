Mesquite has reached a $9.24 billion total valuation in fiscal year 2021, City Manager Cliff Keheley announced Monday evening.
"That's the number we're most proud of. It's not only that we're seeing development,” Keheley said, “we're seeing high-value development. We're seeing job creation. We're seeing manufacturing of a variety of different products in Mesquite."
Since last fiscal year, Mesquite has grown 8.9% in total valuation and 18% in property valuation. Keheley also said the city has brought in $74 million worth of construction projects.
Since 2020, Mesquite has also assisted in bringing 8,000 to 15,000 new jobs.
Retail value in Mesquite is up over 13% from 2020 with establishments like Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, what Keheley called the, “biggest win for high school students,” and Rosa’s Café coming to the city, which he said will be the first in Dallas County. He also said the Sears development is expected to serve as a valuable asset to Town East Mall. As the Sears building has been long uninhabited, according to Keheley, redevelopment is expected to begin in 2022 where the building will be converted into an area where multiple retail and restaurants are expected to move in. Landscaping and open-air areas will replace the building.
The Iron Horse Village, expected to be delivered this year, will be situated along Highway 352 and I-635 adjacent to the Mesquite Arena, providing almost 400 new homes and 130,000 square-feet of retail development.
Shadow Creek Crossing is the first restaurant development in South Mesquite and has been a large ask from the community, Keheley said. One of the expected restaurants to come in is a McDonald’s, which Keheley and council members said is a promising sign for incoming retail and restaurants.
Other projects include revitalization and rebranding of the Northridge Shopping Center off North Galloway Avenue, the Gus Thomasson Corridor and Mesquite’s Downtown square.
Keheley touched on some of the city’s key industrial parks that they have approved for development.
Urban District 30 has been completed with its five buildings valued at $65 million. It’s brought in tenants like 1,000 bulbs and Elements Sleep bringing 150 new jobs to the city.
The East Dallas Logistics Center has been completed valued at $35 million with two buildings with Steve Silver Company and Yellow Logistics bringing in over 230 new jobs.
Keheley also discussed developing projects that are expected to start delivering between 2022 and 2024. The Alcott Logistics Station with Vehicle Accessories Inc. announced as the park’s first tenant. It consists of five buildings valued at $125 million total. The Airport Logistics Center – also expected to start delivering in 2022 or 2023 – consists of five buildings valued at $104 million. Landmark at the Meadows is a two-building industrial park valued at $22 million and is expected to start delivering in 2023. Keheley said the future of development in Kaufman County is the 20 East Trinity Pointe located on the I-20 corridor. It is a six-building development valued at $225 million and is expected to start delivering 2023-2024.
