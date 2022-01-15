Mesquite honors Dr. Martin Luther King at annual parade

Every January, the City of Mesquite along with the Mesquite NAACP celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
On Saturday, Jan. 15, residents and parade participants didn't let temperatures in the 30s and biting wind chills keep them away from paying their respects to the civil rights icon.
Festivities started at 10 a.m. with a parade through downtown hosted by the Mesquite NAACP. The parade featured marching bands, political leaders and candidates, civil servants and dance troops and JROTC organizations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.