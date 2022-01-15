 Skip to main content
Honoring a civil rights icon

Mesquite honors Dr. Martin Luther King at annual parade

Mesquite MLK Parade_12.JPG

Every January, the City of Mesquite along with the Mesquite NAACP celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On Saturday, Jan. 15, residents and parade participants didn't let temperatures in the 30s and biting wind chills keep them away from paying their respects to the civil rights icon.

Festivities started at 10 a.m. with a parade through downtown hosted by the Mesquite NAACP. The parade featured marching bands, political leaders and candidates, civil servants and dance troops and JROTC organizations.

Check out more photos from the event!

20 more photos from the Mesquite Dr. Martin Luther King parade in Mesquite

