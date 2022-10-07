Over 600 volunteers gathered on Oct. 1 to complete over 70 home projects for residents in need.
For the last 18 years, Mesquite community members have come together to support each other in an effort to build a better community. Local businesses also get involved both through volunteering and monetary contributions. This year, local businesses provided $40,000 in monetary and in-kind donations to assist with the event.
“Today, we are proud to continue the tradition of helping those in need,” Mayor Daniel Aleman said to kick off the event. “Addressing Mesquite Day has changed the lives of more than a thousand homeowners and their families over 18 years. Partnerships make us stronger because we are all better together, for a better Mesquite.”
According to the city, Addressing Mesquite Day began in 2005 as a partnership between the Mesquite Ministerial Alliance, local high schools, churches, nonprofits, the corporate community, civic clubs and the city of Mesquite, as a one-day opportunity to offer a workday for volunteers wanting to give back to the community.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
