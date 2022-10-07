2022 AMD Keep Mesquite Beautiful team (1).jpg
Courtesy of the city of Mesquite

Over 600 volunteers gathered on Oct. 1 to complete over 70 home projects for residents in need.

For the last 18 years, Mesquite community members have come together to support each other in an effort to build a better community. Local businesses also get involved both through volunteering and monetary contributions. This year, local businesses provided $40,000 in monetary and in-kind donations to assist with the event.

2022 AMD Yard Cleanup.jpg
2022 AMD with Mayor (1).jpg

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments