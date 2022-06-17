Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: June 17, 2022 @ 9:34 pm
According to the National Fire Protection Agency, 71 percent of smoke alarms which failed to operate during a fire had missing, disconnected or dead batteries.
The City of Mesquite will host a smoke detector installation event from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday at Evans Recreation Center, 1116 Hillcrest St, Mesquite, TX 75149.
United Mega Care and the American Red Cross partners will educate the community on the importance of having working smoke detectors in the home.
According to the National Fire Protection Association working smoke detectors cut the risk of dying in a home fire nearly in half. The American Red Cross' Home Fire Campaign will partner with United Mega Care to "Sound the Alarm!" on the importance of having working smoke detectors in your home.
Important facts about smoke detectors:
Visit www.cityofmesquite.com/SoundTheAlarm for more information.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
