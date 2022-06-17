Smoke alarm battery change

According to the National Fire Protection Agency, 71 percent of smoke alarms which failed to operate during a fire had missing, disconnected or dead batteries.

The City of Mesquite will host a smoke detector installation event from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday at Evans Recreation Center, 1116 Hillcrest St, Mesquite, TX 75149.

United Mega Care and the American Red Cross partners will educate the community on the importance of having working smoke detectors in the home. 

According to the National Fire Protection Association working smoke detectors cut the risk of dying in a home fire nearly in half. The American Red Cross' Home Fire Campaign will partner with United Mega Care to "Sound the Alarm!" on the importance of having working smoke detectors in your home. 

Important facts about smoke detectors:

  • According to the Red Cross, in 2005 - 2009, almost two-thirds of home fire deaths resulted from home fires in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms. 
  • No smoke alarms were present in 38% of the home fire deaths. 
  • In 24% of the home fire deaths, smoke alarms were present but did not sound.
  • In half of the reported home fires in which the smoke alarms were present but did not operate, batteries were missing or disconnected. Nuisance alarms were the leading reason for disconnected alarms. 

Visit www.cityofmesquite.com/SoundTheAlarm for more information.

