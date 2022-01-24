Mesquite fire

Mesquite fire crews responded to a residential structure fire Sunday evening in the 2500 block of Rosewood Drive. 

 Courtesy of Stephen Metcalf/ Facebook

A Mesquite house fire displaced a family Sunday evening.

First arriving units checked on the scene at 6:05 p.m. and reported heavy fire from the roof. Witnesses reported that the house exploded. The fire was extinguished and reported under control at 6:41 p.m. 

The residents of the home were displaced as a result of the fire, and the American Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported. The investigator found nothing suspicious and has determined the fire to be accidental, according to a press release.

