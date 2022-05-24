Re-approval is being considered for an industrial park at 340 and 380 State Hwy 352; 300 E. Main Street; 1500 McLead Drive and 180, 200, 270 and 300 Long Creek Road.

The 48-acre plot is slated to have a different layout from a previously-approved industrial park in the same location, Planning Director Jeff Armstrong said.

“It's not significantly different but enough that it had to go back through,” he said.

After the previously-approved industrial park fell through, Langan Engineering Services, Inc. submitted plans for a new development on behalf of Leon Capital Group.

There are currently no plans for building tenants, Armstrong said.

The Mesquite Planning and Zoning commission voted to recommend the park for approval, and the item will appear before the City Council during its second June meeting.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

