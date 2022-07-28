As the new school year draws near, Mesquite ISD is allocating federal funding to continue helping invest in student success.
In is July meeting, Orlando Riddick, Mesquite ISD’s effectiveness officer, presented areas where district staff planned on allocating Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funding.
In total, Riddick said learning recovery would take up 64% of the total funding. Safe reopening will take up 17% of the funding, digital connectivity will take up 10% and social-emotional learning (SEL) will take up 8%.
Mesquite ISD received $9 million in ESSER I funding, which was almost completely dedicated to safe reopening. ESSER II funding brought $36.6 million, according to Riddick’s presentation, which was more evenly allocated across learning recovery, reopening, connectivity and SEL.
ESSER III will bring $82.3 million, according to Riddick’s presentation and will be dedicated almost entirely to learning recovery.
Since allocating more funding for learning recovery, Mesquite ISD has seen a decrease in the number of students falling behind for several standardized tests.
Key efforts include building relationships with and confidence among students to encourage them to attend tutorials and help them understand certain concepts they might otherwise have trouble with. Other efforts to promote tutorial attendance include addition of tutorial busses to help transport students to and from schools. Additionally, a virtual platform will be available 24-7 for tutoring. An additional two learning recovery specialists will be added to each campus to continue supporting students throughout the day.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.