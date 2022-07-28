Mesquite isd classroom
Courtesy of Mesquite ISD

As the new school year draws near, Mesquite ISD is allocating federal funding to continue helping invest in student success.

In is July meeting, Orlando Riddick, Mesquite ISD’s effectiveness officer, presented areas where district staff planned on allocating Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funding.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments