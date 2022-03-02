Ángel Rivera, Mesquite ISD’s superintendent lone finalist, is looking to better customer service as the city and district work closer together.
“We're going to focus on that customer experience, so when they say, ‘Mesquite,’ whether it's Mesquite ISD or Mesquite, the city, it's the same thing. The customer experience is great,” Rivera said. “Dr. Vroonland talked about us coming together on the marketing plan because we are one.”
Rivera discussed future plans for Mesquite at a joint meeting with the City Council and district Board of Trustees on Monday. Some of the topics of discussion were making the Spanish speaking community feel more welcome and empowering Spanish speakers, offering more diverse fields of study at all high schools and creating a joint program between MISD and the city to develop leaders among the younger residents.
“We want to make Mesquite the leadership Mecca of the Dallas-Fort Worth area,” Rivera said. “If you want to be a leader, whether it is in the classroom or even before you get in the classroom, my vision is you can be a student in Mesquite and one day be a superintendent all within the same pipeline.”
Mesquite ISD is also promoting its “Ready, Set, Teach” program to help students who want to teach receive their certification in addition to financial aid for education, so MISD students stay in Mesquite.
Rivera said while there are new faces in leadership for the district and for the city, collaboration between Mesquite ISD and the city will not change.
“If anything, it will get stronger,” he said. “We'll constantly be communicating on how we can make this community better for the benefit of everybody. When the city benefits and the school benefits, everybody wins.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.