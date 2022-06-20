Mesquite ISD announced the hire of Jill Vincent as the new principal of Henrie Elementary, Bret Peterson as the principal of Agnew Middle School and Jeff Johnson as the principal of Mesquite High School. Each of the principals will start this coming fall.
Jill Vincent
Vincent had served at Cedar Hill ISD as the executive director of elementary school leadership. She began her career in 1993 teaching eighth grade English in her hometown of Erath, Louisiana, before moving to Texas. Over 17 years, she has taught third, fourth and fifth grades in Garland and Wylie. After earning a master’s in educational leadership from Dallas Baptist University, Vincent became an instructional coach before taking an assistant principal position in Wylie. In 2014, she was named principal of Ethridge Elementary in Garland ISD. During her principalship, Ethridge Elementary was awarded Gold Ribbon School Status by the ChildrenAtRisk Foundation. She attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, earning a bachelor’s degree in elementary education
Bret Peterson
Peterson, a Mesquite High School graduate, also attended Florence Black and Agnew Middle School. He started his career in education teaching and coaching at Agnew Middle School in 2009. He also taught and coached at Marcus High School and Rockwall Heath High School. In 2015, he returned to Mesquite ISD to teach at Kimbrough Middle School. In 2017, he joined North Mesquite High School as an assistant principal and moved into the assistant principal and registrar post in 2019. Peterson earned a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s in education at Texas A&M University.
Jeff Johnson
Johnson has completed a total of 21 years in the field of education with 12 of them being in Mesquite ISD. Last school year, he served as principal of Mesquite Academy. Prior to that, he served as assistant principal of Mesquite High School from 2018 to 2021. Before becoming a campus administrator, he spent a total of 18 years as a teacher and coach in Clear Creek ISD, Mabank ISD and Mesquite ISD. He was an English teacher and head baseball coach at Poteet High School prior to being promoted to assistant principal at Mesquite High School. Johnson graduated from Henderson State University in Arkansas with a bachelor’s degree in English. He earned his master’s in educational administration from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
