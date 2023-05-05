As south Mesquite continues to expand, the city of Mesquite and Mesquite ISD are expanding their infrastructure to meet the growing demands.
At a Monday Mesquite City Council meeting, council members voted to exchange land with Mesquite ISD to allow expansion of Faithon P. Lucas Boulevard and the Dr. Vroonland Vanguard High School.
On March 6, council approved a memorandum of understanding with MISD to exchange city property withheld as parkland adjacent to Vanguard High School, in exchange for an equal portion of MISD land backing up to Faithon P. Lucas Boulevard. The exchange allowed both entities room to expand as Mesquite’s population grows.
The city park property designated to the district totals 1.121 acres and is located behind Vanguard High School.
The city said there was no other feasible way to acquire land needed for expansion. Because the city exchanged designated parkland, a public hearing was called.
As Mesquite continues experiencing new growth, traffic is expected to increase, and more students are expected at Vanguard High School. As demand increases, the city and district aim to meet increased demand on infrastructure and education programs.
“It’s a great school, but expansion is needed,” Council member Jeff Casper said. “We need more space in that school, and improving that right of way is needed, so I think it’s a win-win.”
The land exchange passed unanimously.
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.