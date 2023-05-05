Exhange.jpg

As south Mesquite continues to expand, the city of Mesquite and Mesquite ISD are expanding their infrastructure to meet the growing demands.

At a Monday Mesquite City Council meeting, council members voted to exchange land with Mesquite ISD to allow expansion of Faithon P. Lucas Boulevard and the Dr. Vroonland Vanguard High School.

