Mesquite ISD schools will be closed Thursday due to winter weather, Mesquite ISD announced Wednesday.
Campuses will continue on a regular schedule for the remainder of Wednesday. However, all after-school activities are canceled. Buses will run at normal dismissal times Wednesday afternoon. Parents should be aware that bus drop-off times may be slightly delayed as drivers will take extra caution to safely navigate any possible road conditions this afternoon.
Parents wanting to pick up their student early from school may do so by following campus check-out procedures.
“We will monitor road conditions for Friday and communicate with families and staff only if we are not able to have a normal school day,” the district said. We are hopeful to see everyone back safe and warm on Friday.”
