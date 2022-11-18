As Mesquite ISD continues putting funds toward learning recovery, the district is seeing improvement in student performance.
At a Nov. 14 board of trustees meeting, ESSER Effectiveness Officer Orlando Riddick talked about feedback from past uses of ESSER funds and future plans for ESSER use.
Of the $82.3 million granted to the district though ESSER III funds, the district plans to dedicate 65.4% to learning recovery, 17.3% toward safe return to schools, 9.6% toward connectivity and 7.7% toward social emotional learning.
The district plans to bring multiple programs into its curriculum to help track student progress and offer additional learning resources. Additionally, the district plans to increase its learning recovery teachers from 781 to 857 and increase its learning recovery specialists — made up of retired teachers — from 115 to 156. Since the pandemic, Riddick said that the district is seeing more students at or approaching grade level at the beginning of each year.
In previous iterations, ESSER I funding, a $9 million grant, went primarily toward safe return efforts. The biggest addition to all campuses was a bi-polar ionization system to mitigate the spread of airborne illnesses. ESSER II funding was more evenly allocated between safe return, learning recovery, social emotional learning and connectivity, Riddick said.
Since Mesquite ISD began allocating its ESSER funds, Riddick said a majority of community members expressed satisfaction in the efforts made to return students to in person learning and provide additional resources to improve their learning.
The district plans to continue engaging its community to understand the priorities of students and parents. In January, Mesquite ISD plans on tracking beginning of year and middle of year academic growth.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.