Mesquite ISD classroom.jpg
Winston Henvey

As Mesquite ISD continues putting funds toward learning recovery, the district is seeing improvement in student performance.

At a Nov. 14 board of trustees meeting, ESSER Effectiveness Officer Orlando Riddick talked about feedback from past uses of ESSER funds and future plans for ESSER use.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments