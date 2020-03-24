Mesquite ISD continues to feed students during shelter in place

Dallas County this week ordered a shelter in place, requiring all individuals to shelter at their residences except for certain essential activities, which allows Mesquite ISD to continue serving meals to students during school closures.
The district announced some changes to its meal pickup procedures, moving to a weekly pickup instead of daily.
According to the district, each Wednesday, between 10 a.m. and noon, families can pick up five days of meals for each student in their household.
Each meal kit will include five breakfasts and five lunches. The meals will be frozen, and reheating instructions in English and Spanish will be provided in each package.
“Going forward, Wednesdays will be the only day that meal pick-up is offered,” the district stated on Facebook. “Families are asked to remain in their vehicles during meal pick-up to limit interaction with staff and others. If your vehicle has a trunk, please open it from the inside so that a staff member may place the meal kit inside. For those with vehicles without a trunk, such as SUVs, you will be able to pull up to a table where you can pick up meals from inside your vehicle. Each student must be present at the time of pick-up to receive a meal kit.”
Meal pickup will be available at all MISD high schools and these elementary campuses – Gray, Henrie, Range, Shands and Tisinger.
To find the meal pick-up location nearest you, a link to the School Meal Finder is available in the coronavirus information page of the Mesquite ISD website.
Mesquite ISD will conduct a health screening of all those preparing and serving meals.
