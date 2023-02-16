Mesquite ISD officials have until March 6 to decide whether they will switch to a four-day week.
At a Monday board of trustees meeting, Mesquite ISD Chief Information Officer Laura Jobe presented community feedback regarding a four-day calendar week.
She said that district staff proposed three calendars: the traditional calendar, a four-day week and a hybrid of the two.
The hybrid was the least liked by the community due to its lack of routine and offering no benefit to students or teachers.
The four-day week was proposed to give teachers more time to plan their lessons while giving students some time to rest or catch up on schoolwork.
According to survey results presented by Jobe, respondents who favored the four-day week said it would help attract more teachers, allows for more work-life balance and gives older students an opportunity to find jobs. However, concerned parents mentioned the possibility of having less time for students to practice if participating in athletics or fine arts. Other challenges like childcare, food insecurity and longer school days were mentioned as well.
Concerns from speakers and Mesquite ISD’s athletic and fine arts directors revolved around available practice times to keep Mesquite ISD students competitive with other districts in UIL.
Mesquite ISD Athletic director Kody Groves said having a block schedule would help students in athletics.
In a survey that ran from Jan. 27 to Feb. 6, 33,000 community members were reached by email to discuss proposed calendar changes. A total of 41% of the emailed staff and parents responded.
Over half of staff who responded said that they would be more likely to stay with a four-day work week. Another 39% said they would be unaffected. The driving factors were an increased salary and more manageable workload, Jobe said.
The survey results also revealed that most staff members would not experience scheduling conflicts with their own families if they worked a four-day week. A total of 255 MISD staff with children in other districts said they would consider enrolling their kids in Mesquite ISD if a four-day week passes, while a total of 501 said they would be unlikely to consider it.
A total of 91.5% parents said they would keep their kids in Mesquite ISD if the four-day week was approved, and 76% of parents supported the proposal.
If approved, the school day would be an hour longer than it is currently. The staggered start times would rotate to where high schools begin at 7:30 a.m. and end at 3:43 p.m.; middle schools would begin at 7:50 a.m. and end at 4:03, and elementary schools would begin at 8:10 a.m. and end at 4:23 p.m.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
