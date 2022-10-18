Mesquite ISD Parents and students gathered at Horn High School to celebrate Hispanic heritage Sunday afternoon.
For the last seven years, Horn High School’s Spanish Honors Society has invited parents and students to learn about the many diverse Hispanic cultures seen throughout Central America, South America and Europe.
“One of our primary purposes is to showcase all of the 21 countries that speak Spanish and focus on how the Hispanic community is alive and present here in Mesquite,” Amber Hernandez, Horn’s LOTE department chair said.
In 2015, a president of Horn’s Spanish Honor Society had pitched the idea of a celebration for Hispanic heritage at the school.
“We both put this idea together about a cultural fair where people would write about countries, we would have food, and it’s evolved over time,” Hernandez said.
The celebration featured performances, including younger students from Gentry Elementary performing songs from Disney’s "Coco," songs by Selena and more.
A Quince fashion show followed the children’s performances, highlighting the importance of a girl’s rite of passage in becoming a woman.
“These girls have elaborate celebrations, so what we want to do is give them a moment to show off their dress and relive that moment explain what a quinceañera is and why it's so important to that community,” Hernandez said.
Family members and friends had a chance to dance with the girls in their dresses following the show.
Following the fashion show, Alma Y Corazon Tejano Ballet Folklorico, a nationally renowned group performed dances in a variety of costumes to showcase the many cultures seen throughout Mexico.
The last performance of the evening was Mesquite ISD’s Mariachi band, led by Carla Rodriguez. Trumpet player and Horn student Jovany Caovarrubias ended the celebration with “Volver, Volver.”
Following the celebration, Hernandez said that the event raised over $1,000 for the honors society, as well as $437 in donations from Dia de los Tacos, who catered the event. Hernandez said that a lot of the funding will go toward providing scholarships for Spanish Honors Society members.
See more photos of the event here:
See over 30 photos of Horn High School celebrating Hispanic Heritage
