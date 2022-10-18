Hispanic Heritage (33).jpg

Mesquite ISD Parents and students gathered at Horn High School to celebrate Hispanic heritage Sunday afternoon.

For the last seven years, Horn High School’s Spanish Honors Society has invited parents and students to learn about the many diverse Hispanic cultures seen throughout Central America, South America and Europe.

