Community events like Mesquite ISD's Read Play Talk festival allows students to showcase their leadership skills and make a positive impact on their community. 

Mesquite ISD, in partnership with the city, is on a path to fulfill its promise to develop emerging community leaders and become a more inclusive environment for students.

At a Monday board of Trustees meeting, Leadership and Empowerment Director Ladonna Gulley presented some recent initiatives to help develop and encourage leadership within the student body while making schools a more welcoming environment.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

