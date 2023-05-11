MISD.png

From Mesquite High School, Steven Saban, Lewis Swint and Mariel Flores discussed a survey they sent to their high school and feeder middle schools.

 Courtesy of Mesquite SID

In an effort to garner more student engagement, Mesquite ISD heard from four groups of high school students to better understand their needs.

From Mesquite High School, North Mesquite, West Mesquite and Horn, members of the Superintendent Advisory Council presented key issues to the board and recommendations for improving student conditions during a Monday Mesquite ISD Bard of Trustees meeting.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

