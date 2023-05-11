In an effort to garner more student engagement, Mesquite ISD heard from four groups of high school students to better understand their needs.
From Mesquite High School, North Mesquite, West Mesquite and Horn, members of the Superintendent Advisory Council presented key issues to the board and recommendations for improving student conditions during a Monday Mesquite ISD Bard of Trustees meeting.
From Mesquite High School, Steven Saban, Lewis Swint and Mariel Flores discussed a survey they sent to their high school and feeder middle schools.
According to the students, a primary concern was a lack of respect between students and teachers. Some of the contributing factors, the students said, included a lack of connection and inconsistent discipline. Flores said that multiple students said their teachers had given more extreme punishments for minor offenses. An example brought up was a student who received in school suspension for tardiness.
The presenting students suggested having more consistent disciplinary measures to prevent more extreme cases in the future. To build better connection between students and teachers, the students proposed more parent teacher conferences to involve parents, and investment in students’ learning environment to create more flexible and collaborative spaces. Additionally, the students suggested more opportunities for teacher recognition.
Students from North Mesquite High school addressed problems facing middle schools feeding into North Mesquite. The first issue centered around Common Formative Assessments. Middle school students reported that the assessments were too difficult, did not offer any opportunity for correction and were too heavily weighted.
The presenting students suggested allowing students to correct mistakes found in their assessment and to put less weight on the test. Mesquite ISD Superintendent Angel Rivera said the issue had been promptly reconciled once he was made aware.
West Mesquite High School students Myla Taylor and Isaac Campos shared issues found in the high school, middle school and elementary school levels.
At West Mesquite High School, Taylor said several students reported not knowing about the several clubs and extracurricular programs available. Her proposed suggestion was to create focus groups and utilize social media, morning announcements and other marketing tools to help students learn about all that West Mesquite has to offer.
On the middle school level, Campos said students that fed into West Mesquite felt they didn’t have a sense of self or belonging. Additionally, students felt a general distrust of staff. To help build better connections and a strong sense of place, Campos suggested a monthly middle school town hall, where students and administration can discuss student needs and learn about what’s going on at their schools.
Additionally, Campos proposed a weekly “glimpse of high school” series, where middle school students get to sample West Mesquite’s clubs and learn about the educational opportunities offered.
On the elementary school level, students talked about how they wanted a better recess and PE experience. The presenting students proposed a “recess box” with safe activities for kids to stay active during recess, as well as some safer games that can still allow children a fun and active PE experience.
Horn High Schoolers Lauren Kemp and Emily Serrano brought up an issue with Horn’s cafeteria and food served by the school being unclean. They proposed putting measures in place to ensure the cafeteria is better cleaned at the end of the lunch period and make sure food served by the school is not expired.
At the end of all the presentations, Rivera said that several student concerns have been addressed, and those that haven’t are a part of the district’s long-term priorities. Mesquite ISD will continue looking for ways to get students involved in the district, so more students feel heard.
