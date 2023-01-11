Library.jpg

Mesquite ISD has launched a new partnership with local public libraries to give students more access to reading materials. 

Mesquite ISD students will have more access to reading materials beginning this month.

Mesquite ISD recently partnered with the Mesquite and Balch Springs Public Libraries, allowing students to check out books from all three public library branches.

