Mesquite ISD students will have more access to reading materials beginning this month.
Mesquite ISD recently partnered with the Mesquite and Balch Springs Public Libraries, allowing students to check out books from all three public library branches.
Librarians will send home a permission slip to parents in both English and Spanish, outlining the program to families, the district said. Students who return the slip will receive a personalized library share card from the librarian. The card will be valid through Sept. 2023. Students will receive a new card each year.
“We are very excited about this opportunity to put even more books in the hands of our students and families, continuing our work toward building a culture of reading throughout Mesquite,” the district said in a press release.
Mesquite ISD Library Services have been meeting with the Mesquite and Balch Springs public library systems for the past five years on various collaborations, Library Services Director Emma McDonald said.
“The vision of getting public library cards into the hands of students is something we’ve been working towards for the last five years but have been unable to make happen for a variety of logistical reasons,” she said. “This year, when we once again approached the idea of library cards for all Mesquite ISD students, one of the Balch Springs Public Librarians voiced an idea she learned at the annual Texas Library Association conference, namely a library share card. Working together, we were able to refine the logistics in a way that would work for the public libraries, school libraries and students.”
The district aims to have a library card for each student to allow more access to reading materials and other helpful resources.
“So far, public reaction has been very positive,” McDonald said. “We have already had families take their students to both the Balch Springs and North Mesquite library branches to check out books.”
The Mesquite Library Share card aims to be the next step to ensure that all students have access to print and digital books beyond the school year.
The ongoing access to books and reading will increase student literacy, vocabulary and academic success in all areas, McDonald said.
“Partnering with city and community businesses and organizations by providing important services to our students makes our community stronger,” she said. “The public and school libraries have been collaborating to provide ongoing literacy resources and support to students and families for the past several years.”
