Mesquite ISD is working to help its paraprofessionals become certified educators.
The district launched a new program called Pathways Advancing to Certified Educators (PACE) – a rebrand of a statewide para to teacher program.
“This is very unique and new,” said Jennifer Hiser, Professional Learning Coordinator. “It's designed for employees who have been working in the school and do not have degrees yet to be able to earn their degree while they are serving as a classroom teacher.”
The program began last school year under former superintendent David Vroonland as a way to showcase paraprofessionals’ talents in the classroom while helping them earn their degrees, Hiser said.
“It's my understanding that this is a new position for professional learning,” Hiser said. “I have been working with new teachers for the past several years. I was an instructional coach for new teachers. We've been able to do some really fun and effective work for teachers to acclimate and be able to learn by growing and find some efficiency with that volume of work.”
As the program grows, Hiser said she hopes to continue helping educators hone their talents through hands-on experience while earning their degrees. After recently opening registration for the program, the district has received 26 applications.
Community members who work for the district and have at least 50 college credit hours are encouraged to apply.
“We need paraprofessionals too, and if this program is really effective, it's filling the need for experience,” Hiser said.
More information about paraprofessionals and the services offered to them can be found on the Mesquite ISD website.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
