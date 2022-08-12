Library.jpg

Mesquite ISD libraries aim to be a hub of information as well as a community space for parents, teachers and students. 

 Mesquite ISD Library Services

A library plays many roles in the lives of students, teachers and parents, according to Mesquite ISD Library Director, Emma McDonald.

In Mesquite ISD, libraries throughout the district have served as hubs for information, teacher and parent support and community spaces, hosting clubs, events and more.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

