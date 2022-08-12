A library plays many roles in the lives of students, teachers and parents, according to Mesquite ISD Library Director, Emma McDonald.
In Mesquite ISD, libraries throughout the district have served as hubs for information, teacher and parent support and community spaces, hosting clubs, events and more.
McDonald said that Mesquite ISD libraries have strived to provide hands-on learning for students, transforming into mock polls to teach students about the importance of voting; living museums where students dress up as a historical figure and present their biographies based on research conducted by students through the libraries; and simulated lab areas where students can explore different career paths, among other things.
The library has also played a vital role in promoting child literacy with book fairs, contributions to the Read Play Talk initiative and challenges like encouraging students and teachers to read a combined 21 million pages – a goal that was quickly surpassed, according to McDonald.
As Mesquite continues emerging from COVID-19, it is making a push to emphasize its digital materials, available to students, teachers and parents 24-7.
Over the last couple years, Mesquite ISD has seen an increase in students’ use of the library’s online materials. Last year, the district saw 6.5 million searches and a 65% increase in the use of e-books and audiobooks. McDonald said by promoting the library’s online materials, students will have constant access to resources that will allow them to take charge of their own learning. Additionally, the library can grant access parents to resources, so they can assist their kids in understanding course materials. Last year, Mesquite ISD libraries were able to host over 8,000 sessions where they helped parents gain access to key resources for their kids, McDonald said.
As Mesquite ISD continues promoting online materials, the libraries are considering putting together challenges that more heavily involve their online resources.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
